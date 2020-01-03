Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,088 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 84,124 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Investor AB bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,053,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.