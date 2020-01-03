Halo Platform Market Cap Tops $903,036.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $903,036.00 and $10,826.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halo Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halo Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,353,220,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,349,646,511 coins. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform.

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halo Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halo Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.