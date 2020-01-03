Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 451.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 704.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

