Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. 7,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

