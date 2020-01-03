HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Forestar Group (OTCMKTS:FOR) Financial Review

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HANG LUNG PROPE/S alerts:

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 7.70% 4.52% 2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Volatility and Risk

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.48 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Forestar Group $428.30 million 2.32 $33.00 million $0.79 26.16

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forestar Group beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.