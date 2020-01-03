HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $891,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.