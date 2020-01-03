Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.