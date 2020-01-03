Harmony Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $1.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

