Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

