HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $17,716.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.60 or 0.05883443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

