HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $68.14 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 897,126 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.