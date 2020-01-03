HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,619. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,073,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,032,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,368,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,559,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. ICON Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Company raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Company now owns 193,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

