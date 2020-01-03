Head to Head Comparison: Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus CPFL Energia (OTCMKTS:CPL)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 6.36% 10.27% 2.94% CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72%

Risk and Volatility

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel S.p.A. ADS and CPFL Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25 CPFL Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CPFL Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.91 $5.66 billion N/A N/A CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.29 $563.08 million N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CPFL Energia.

Dividends

Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

