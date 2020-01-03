Head to Head Comparison: F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) versus Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (OTCMKTS:SBCF)

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get F&M Bank alerts:

This table compares F&M Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $44.71 million 2.09 $9.09 million N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $291.42 million 5.35 $67.28 million $1.62 18.69

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Volatility & Risk

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for F&M Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 1 0 2.25

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.78%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 11.55% 6.44% 0.70% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 25.69% 11.13% 1.49%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats F&M Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.