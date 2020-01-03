Head-To-Head Comparison: Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) vs. Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.34 $1.99 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.97 $316.26 million $1.46 12.45

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 1 4 0 2.80

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Umpqua has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66% Umpqua 24.20% 8.41% 1.26%

Summary

Umpqua beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

