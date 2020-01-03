Head-To-Head Comparison: Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) versus Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.68 $978.00 million $6.31 24.14 Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 2.74 -$40.74 million $1.00 11.06

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Panhandle Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 7.88% 9.86% 6.54% Panhandle Oil and Gas -78.48% 11.90% 7.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 19 1 2.88 Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $177.97, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.79%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Panhandle Oil and Gas on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

