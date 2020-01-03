Head to Head Contrast: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) & NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NASDAQ:NRDBY)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $36.81 million 5.32 $8.73 million N/A N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.59 $3.63 billion N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Esquire Financial and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.16% 1.83% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 12.31% 4.02% 0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

