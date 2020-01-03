Head to Head Review: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.73 $61.34 million $0.83 19.87 Cerus $60.91 million 9.91 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -9.77

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 17.79% 4.89% 3.69% Cerus -100.38% -100.59% -41.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AngioDynamics and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

