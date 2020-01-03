Head-To-Head Review: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) vs. CrowdGather (NASDAQ:CRWG)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A currently has a consensus target price of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 63.94%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.57% 0.24% 0.16% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.34 -$64.00 million N/A N/A CrowdGather $160,000.00 1.60 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

