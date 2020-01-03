Head-To-Head Review: Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) versus Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livexlive Media and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 2.89 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -2.33 Chuy’s $398.20 million 1.07 $5.54 million $0.88 29.20

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -101.81% -501.10% -65.51% Chuy’s 2.62% 8.49% 4.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Livexlive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Livexlive Media and Chuy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chuy’s 1 2 1 0 2.00

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 218.45%. Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Chuy’s.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

