Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

Headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Health Insurance Innovations’ analysis:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

HIIQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 463,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,985. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

