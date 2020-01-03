Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters Sells 195,000 Shares

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 898,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,205. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 315.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

