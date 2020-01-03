HeartBout Price Tops $0.0020 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $104,530.00 and $2,879.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

