HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $500.07 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $500.07 million and approximately $312,009.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00023843 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001204 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053221 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

