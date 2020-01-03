HedgeTrade Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00024263 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $513.97 million and $581,325.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051523 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.