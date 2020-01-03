HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €76.13 ($88.53).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ETR HEI traded down €1.74 ($2.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €63.72 ($74.09). The company had a trading volume of 902,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €52.12 ($60.60) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.56 and its 200 day moving average is €65.86.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

