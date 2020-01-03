Helium (HLM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $120,127.00 and $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007196 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,372,574 coins and its circulating supply is 12,024,194 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.