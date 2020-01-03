Hellenic Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,857.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 614.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $781,270.00 and approximately $4,857.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 558.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

