Helleniccoin (HNC) Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Helleniccoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Helleniccoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Helleniccoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helleniccoin has a total market capitalization of $138,002.00 and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Helleniccoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helleniccoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Helleniccoin Coin Profile

Helleniccoin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Helleniccoin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Helleniccoin’s official Twitter account is @helleniccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helleniccoin is www.helleniccoin.gr.

Buying and Selling Helleniccoin

Helleniccoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helleniccoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helleniccoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helleniccoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helleniccoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helleniccoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.