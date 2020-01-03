HempCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $216,243.00 and $54.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,239,438 coins and its circulating supply is 254,104,288 coins.

The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

