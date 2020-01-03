HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,634.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00083887 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00059840 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,301.69 or 0.98981938 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,248,827 coins and its circulating supply is 254,113,676 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

