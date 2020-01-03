Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

