HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,696.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $320,513.00 and approximately $7,696.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,610,838 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

