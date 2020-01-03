Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

