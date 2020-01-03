HEXO Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HEXO in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

HEXO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

