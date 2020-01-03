High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

PCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.27.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.