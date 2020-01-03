High Voltage Achieves Market Cap of $8,780.00 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded down 17% against the US dollar. High Voltage has a market capitalization of $8,780.00 and $1.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Voltage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About High Voltage

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

