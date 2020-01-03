HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report sales of $135.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.93 million to $140.00 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $130.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $468.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $471.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $547.41 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,658 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 901,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 605,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.