Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Lorber David A acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 141,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.