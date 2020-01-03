Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $574,346.00 and $1,974.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.