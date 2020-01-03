Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Banco Santander reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.75).

HOC stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.96. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

