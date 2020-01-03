Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 9,133 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $187,226.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $150,939.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $149,358.00.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 753,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

