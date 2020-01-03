Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

HON traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $178.28. 926,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,740. Honeywell International has a one year low of $129.07 and a one year high of $183.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

