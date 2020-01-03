HOQU (HQX) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $239,462.00 and approximately $85,279.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

