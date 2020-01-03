Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.97 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00109213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and COSS. Horizen has a market capitalization of $64.74 million and $1.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00386659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00073418 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001360 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,119,663 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

