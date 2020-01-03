HorusPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 394.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 209.5% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $549,230.00 and $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

