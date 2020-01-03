Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $329,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

