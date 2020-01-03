Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $448.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $448.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $372.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2,281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,420,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,380,366,000 after acquiring an additional 157,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,613,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,069,000 after acquiring an additional 152,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

