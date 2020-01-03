Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.12.

Humana stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $372.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day moving average of $297.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

