Humanscape Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $54,922.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.